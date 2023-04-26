Are you thinking about upgrading your deck?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s that time of year when people are heading outside to get their yards ready for the warmer weather. As you take a look at your deck, or the open space you may have in your backyard, it might be time to start thinking about an upgrade.

So what are some of the signs that your deck is ready for an upgrade?

For a wood deck, soft spots can be a signal, explained Lee Waeyaert, a deck expert with LumberJack Home & Building Center. Waeyaert also said to watch out for areas that are turning black, which he explained can be from excess moisture. Waeyaert suggests applying some pressure to the railing of your deck to test the structure.

“If there is movement, then there’s chance that there could be some rotting and decay that’s involved, and that could be a good time to consider changing it.”

Watch the video above to learn about decking options and LumberJack Home & Building Center.