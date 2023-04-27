Ideas for a Cinco de Mayo feast

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and it’s no secret that Southwest Detroit is home to Mexican heritage and culture that is prevalent throughout that area of the city.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico’s victory in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The day is often marked with people indulging in Mexican cuisine.

Tamales are the “ultimate” food for a celebration, said Tim Casteneda with Prince Valley Market, which has been open in Detroit for nearly 50 years. Another option is tortas, which are Mexican sandwiches.

Casteneda prepared a torta while appearing on “Live In The D”. He started by slicing a roll in half and adding butter to one side and beans to the other. He also added onions, lettuce, tomato, and stringy Oaxaca cheese. Casteneda said you can spice it up with chipotle mayo or by putting the chipotles right on the sandwich. The sandwich also included a breaded cutlet.

Watch the video above to see the torta Casteneda made.