How adopting a pet can impact your mental health

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so this means it is important to take care of yourself and others mentally. Owning a pet is beneficial to our bodies. As humans, the amount of stress we experience can affect our health. There are many other ways to care for your mental health without a pet, but here are some ways that pet ownership may impact your mental health:

1. Can reduce the levels of the stress hormone called cortisol that is produced in our bodies.

2. Increase feeling of social support.

3. Ease symptoms of depression.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sasha. Sasha is a dog who is approximately 10-year-old loves everyone she meets. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.