Spice things up with Liberian cuisine

Have you ever tried Liberian cuisine? It’s being served up in Detroit thanks to a growing business called Little Liberia.

“The idea behind Little Liberia is to bring a little bit of Liberia to Detroit,” said Chef Ameneh Marhaba, the owner of Little Liberia. Marhaba calls the West African cuisine “very flavorful and very spicy.”

Little Liberia was the winner of the Hatch Detroit 2022 contest, which aims to help entrepreneurs accomplish their dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar business in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park.

“After winning the $100,000 from Comerica Bank, everything has changed for Little Liberia. We’ve been conducting more pop-ups. We’re more focused on opening our space right now, so we’re using all of the resource that Hatch Detroit and Comerica Bank provided to us to get to the finish line,” Marhaba said.

While appearing on “Live In The D” the chef showcased a display of Liberian street food, such as fried plantains, roasted beef, and kala. Watch the video above to see some of the cuisine.