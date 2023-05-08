Meet the Detroit couple whose ‘paper note proposal’ went viral

It’s the engagement being talked about across the nation. A man recently proposed to his girlfriend by writing “Will You Marry Me?”, on a piece of paper, and leaving it on the bathroom counter with the boxed engagement ring and a lit candle.

Erica Murphy of Detroit joyfully posted the proposal from her now fiancé Monta Homes, also from Detroit, online. To the couple’s surprise, the post went viral, receiving more than 500,000 social media views, and thousands of comments. The proposal even caught the eye of “TODAY” hosts, Hoda and Jenna.

The proposal has sparked conversations, some people loving it, and other’s saying, Homes should have done things more traditionally. Both Murphy and Homes appeared on “Live in the D” to talk about all the attention their proposal is getting. “People talking about the proposal, I’m just glad they like the ring,” Homes told April Morton. Speaking of the ring, Murphy said, she needed to take a second look after walking into the bathroom the morning of April 30th, which is also the couple’s 1 year anniversary.

“I have a stigmatism in both of my eyes and there was a candle lit, I thought it was clutter on the counter, and then when my eyes focused up I was like oh my goodness, and I just screamed.” Getting all this attention doesn’t bother them the couple said, they’re just happy people are talking about “love.”

