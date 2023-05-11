Travel and experience Michigan’s beauty

It’s National Travel and Tourism Week, and that might inspire you to get your summer travel plans ready. You don’t have to travel far to experience more of the beautiful sights that Michigan has to offer.

Jill Halpin, the Chief Beach Officer of My Michigan Beach and Travel, appeared on “Live In The D” to share some Michigan gems that you might want to add to star on the map.

“We’re so fortunate in Michigan. We have 3,000 miles of coastline, so we have a lot to choose from, but I love Sleeping Bear Dunes and the Glen Arbor/Empire area,” Halpin said. “The water is a beautiful aqua color there, and then you have the Manitou Islands in the backdrop and the dunes behind you. It’s stunning,” she added.

If you’re on the hunt for Michigan’s state stone, you don’t have to travel all the way to Petoskey. Instead, Halpin said you can find Petoskey Stones along the Blue Thumb Coast, which you’ll find if you head over to Port Huron and up north along Lake Huron.

For those who are looking for outdoor activities, Oscoda could be a place to venture. Halpin mentioned that you can kayak on the AuSable River and walk the Highbanks Trail.

Watch the video above to learn more about travel ideas in Michigan.