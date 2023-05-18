65º

LIVE

Live In The D

‘Rollout’ in the D with this fun activity

Skate club welcomes all to the Riverfront this summer

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

Tags: Motown Roller Club, Roller skating in Detroit, Detroit Riverfront, Summer fun in Detroit

It’s a party on four wheels. The Motown Roller Club is once again taking their love for skating to the streets of Detroit. “We focus on doing different programs and offering programs in the city of Detroit and Metro surrounding areas. We do events with our partners at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy,” said Nolan Edwards, Founder of Motown Roller Club.

He says, this is the 5th year the group is holding their free meet-up events on the Detroit Riverfront. Every first Tuesday this summer the Motown Roller Club will welcome people of all ages to come out, lace up, and roll out with them for some roller skating fun. The group meets at Valade Park with skate lessons taking place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the five mile roll out along the Detroit Riverfront happens from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on roll out events with Motown Roller Club, click the video above.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: