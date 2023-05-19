Jason Momoa plays a villain in the new ‘Fast and the Furious’ film

The new “Fast and the Furious” film is speeding into theaters just in time for the weekend.

This is the tenth movie in the franchise and is simply called “Fast X”. The cast includes fan favorites like Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson, among others. “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa steps out of his superhero role for this film where he plays the villain. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell gave “Fast X” four reels out of a possible five.

If you’re looking for something different to watch, you could check out the documentary about actor Michael J. Fox and his life with Parkinson’s disease. Greg gave “Still: A Michael J. Fox” five reels.

