Get ready to experience free music in Royal Oak

How about you add some live music to your Memorial Day weekend plans? A free summer music series returns this weekend in Royal Oak.

A band called The Reefermen, which has been around for thirty years, will kick off the series. The event is set to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 27th at The Hotel Royal Oak, which is located at 811 East 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak. Free performances will be held at the Hotel Royal Oak every Saturday throughout the summer. You’re encouraged to bring your own lawn chair.

Watch the video above for a preview of the performance by The Reefermen.