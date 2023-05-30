Itching to take a walk? Don’t forget to bring your pup along

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Live in the D – Sometimes it’s a little harder to get out the door when you are preparing your pet for the adventure that is a walk around the neighborhood. Luckily, “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jasen Magic spoke with Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane on how to make things a little easier.

Chrisman emphasized that your pets need to feel safe and have control of their environment. One way Chrisman gives the pups control is through harnesses, collars, and leashes. Both Amare and Magic had examples to show, along with our pet of the week, Rocko, who wore them all. Chrisman also noted that when fitting a harness or leash to make sure there is two fingers worth of space to ensure your pet is comfortable.

If you are looking for a place to walk your dog this weekend, the Michigan Humane Society is hosting their annual Mutt March at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe. But don’t forget about our Pet of the Week ‚Rocko, who is just a year old and is looking for an active and energetic home. Rocko’s adoption fees are paid for by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

If you want to learn more information about harnesses for walking your dog and to see Rocko’s energetic personality, check out the video above.