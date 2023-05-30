This chicken sandwich was named the best in Michigan

A Metro Detroit restaurant is whipping up a variety of fried chicken dishes, and they’ve grabbed some major attention with one of their chicken sandwiches.

The “hot chick” sandwich at Ma Lou’s Fried Chicken was named the best chicken sandwich in Michigan, according to the website “Love Food”.

So what’s in this famous hot chick sandwich? Husband and wife team K.C. Knipple and Lori Castrejon-Knipple appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the sandwich that earned them the accolade. K.C. demonstrated that the Nashville hot oil is painted on their fried chicken, which is then served on a bun with their house-made spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, and bacon. It’s garnished with slices of jalapeno peppers on top of the bun.

The menu at Ma Lou’s Fried Chicken also features other dishes like fried chicken sliders, chicken by the piece, fried biscuit donuts, chicken and waffles, and more.

Ma Lou’s Fried Chicken is located at 15 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti. Watch the video above to see some of the dishes from Ma Lou’s Fried Chicken.