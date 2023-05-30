You won’t believe the wheels in this hot new show

If there’s one thing that Detroit knows, it’s hot rods. Everyone also knows about Hot Wheels, those fun little cars you probably played with as a kid. Now they are being brought to life in a new show that is making some of those crazy vehicles a reality.

The show is called “Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” and “Live In The D” host Tati Amare got a chance to sit down with the host of the show, Rutledge Wood.

Wood, who has also worked on shows like “Top Gear” says he is very familiar with Detroit’s car scene and mentioned that they will be paying homage to American automakers in the show featuring cars from Chevy and Dodge, and a judge that works at Ford.

The show is all about taking the love people have for cars and making them life-size. Two Hot Wheels superfans will get reunited with an ordinary car from their past and paired up with a team of welders, fabricators, and artists. They get one week to transform their car into the ultimate life-size Hot Wheels.

You can feel the tension in the air as the teams are only 30 feet apart working on their individual cars.

Whoever wins with their design gets $25,000, and their car will move on to the finale where one car will be named the winner. The creator will win an additional $50,000 and their creation will become an actual Hot Wheels car anyone can buy.

Wood says there are no rules, it doesn’t have to be street legal, the only real restriction is the time they can take to make it.

Joining Wood on the show will be celebrity guest judges like Terry Crews and Jay Leno.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.

“Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” will premier tonight at 10 p.m. on Local 4.