Raise a glass to karaoke with a twist

Grab the mic, a paint brush, and a drink, there’s a place in Ypsilanti that’s encouraging people to show off their singing, and art skills.

“First Fridays of the month are the best, I love it,” said Julie Blackwell of Willis. She’s been enjoying first Fridays at Tipsy Ypsi in Downtown Ypsilanti for the past 5 months. Although she enjoys painting, she says the party really gets started when the wine is poured and the mic is hot.

Every first Friday of the month, Tipsy Ypsi adds a little extra to their painting DIY with karaoke. On this night, Blackwell performed “You’re The One That I Want” from the movie “Grease”.

Owner Michael Patino got up to join her, and she took a moment to tell “Live in the D’s” April Morton, what Tipsy Ypsi is all about. “Here we’re all about introducing people to the world of art and creativity. Most of our events are walk throughs where we go step-by-step teaching people how to do a particular painting,” Patino said.

He also said they have a range of events from PG-13 kids events, to bring in the beer or wine and let your hair downevents. The latter is what first Fridays are all about.

To see the entire story, watch the video above.