Are you ready to be trendy like Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is bringing “The Eras” tour to Detroit this weekend, and it won’t be a surprise if concertgoers are dressing like their favorite “era” of the singer’s fashion.

However, you don’t have to have tickets to the tour in order to be trendy like Taylor all the time. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan appeared on “Live In The D” to share ideas for how you can step into four different swift-worthy styles the singer has worn. Jon was joined by four models to showcase these different styles.

Jon started by talking about a look he calls “the balladeer who’s fond of sheer”. The model who was demonstrating this look wore a sheer yellow ensemble that Jon said anyone could wear.

Next up, Jon talked about Taylor Swift’s dark side. He said she’s never basic in black. The model wore a black top with gold incorporated into the design. Jon said it could be worn as a tunic, a short dress, or it could be worn with jeans or even layered. Again, Jon stressed that anyone can wear this style.

If you want to channel your inner Taylor Swift, then you might want to put on a blazer. Jon says “she means business in blazers” and that she never makes a blazer boring. The model showcasing this look wore a black sleeveless blazer with black shorts.

The fourth swift-worthy style Jon shared involved stars and stripes. The model wore a kimono wrap with stars and stripes. She also showcased the variety of different ways this garment can be worn.

Watch the video above to see the models wearing these looks.