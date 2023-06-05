Getting jazzy in the D

A jazzy event that’s celebrating its 19th year returns this weekend to Detroit. Jefferson and Chalmers will be filled with music and fun for the annual “Jazzin’ at the Vanity Festival.” The free, two-day event will feature local and international Jazz and Blues performers, food, vendors, wine and spirits, kids activities, and more.

CEO of Jefferson East INC. Josh Elling stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about the event. “We have an amazing lineup, and Detroit has such rich Jazz and Blues talent,” he said.

There will be a variety of well-known Detroit artists like Thornetta Davis, Straight Ahead, and Dave McMurray. Another artist who will be performing is Detroiter Brandon Williams who spoke about the importance of having an event like this in the community. “As a kid from the inner-city, we didn’t have a lot of free festivals, growing up in the 80′s,” Williams said. Williams and his band gave “Live In The D” viewers a preview performance of “Heaven.”

The Festival is happening Saturday, June 10th from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 11th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Jefferson and Chalmers on Detroit’s Eastside.

