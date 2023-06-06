How can this help you stay hydrated?

Live in the D – Summer is just around the corner, but the warmth is already here. It is crucial to stay hydrated when those temperatures rise so we can stay at our optimal health. When choosing between which drink will hydrate you the most, Fitness and Nutrition Expert Jody Trierweiler was able to help “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host JoAnne Purtan pick the best option.

The more dehydrated we become the more minerals and electrolytes we lose. Jody explained to both Amare and Purtan the “4 vital elements of life.” The first one being oxygen, then water, sodium and potassium. When it comes to potassium and sodium Jody explained, “when these minerals are out of balance our bodies can’t properly absorb water.” Some signs of not absorbing water are using the restroom after having a glass of water and feeling swelling throughout the body.

The trick to having your body absorb water is sodium chloride or “sea salt.” Unlike your typical table salt that has 2 minerals sea salt has 82. Jody had both Amare and Purtan take a grain of sea salt on their tongue, they let it dissolve and took a sip of water. Jody explained even further that using this drink will help them absorb the water in their body and they won’t have to hydrate as often.

To learn more about how to incorporate potassium and sodium in your diet check out the video above.