A bond of friendship through music

Live in the D – Ralphe Armstrong is a long time Detroit musician and just so happened to work with Aretha Franklin throughout for 35 years. Armstrong wrote a book called “My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong” where he wanted to share with the world, “what a beautiful human-being Aretha Franklin was.”

He reminisced with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about Franklin saying, “She is truly worthy of being called the Queen of Soul cause she was an angel.” Not only was Franklin the queen of soul, but Armstrong said, “She knew all the jazz standards and she was basically like one of the cats.”

To hear Armstrong’s music and more about his relationship with Aretha Franklin check out the video above.