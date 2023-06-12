Should Father’s Day be as big of a deal as Mother’s Day?

Father’s Day is this Sunday, a day to recognize the father figures in your life. Is it as big a deal as Mother’s Day? And what about shopping for Dad, do you know what he really wants? Joining “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jon Jordan today to talk about it are friends of the show, Blaine Fowler, a father of two and the co-host of “Blaine & Lauren”, mornings on 96.3 WDVD, and Jason Hall, a father of one who also works with RiDetroit.

First of all, is Father’s Day as big of a day as Mother’s Day? Blaine jumped in saying, no it isn’t the same. While it is a generalization, most mothers take on the brunt of the work when it comes to carrying for kids said Blaine. As long as he gets a card and a steak on Father’s Day, he’s happy. Jason Hall generally agreed, saying he just wants to relax on Father’s Day.

Does Dad need a gift? Jason says a gift isn’t that important to him. While he always appreciates a gift, he gets enough gifts watching his daughter succeed. Happy and healthy children are the true gift says Blaine. Another point they brought up is that dads tend to buy themselves gifts and toys when they feel like it, so they don’t need something special from the kids.

