Dad will love this Birmingham spot with award-winning beer

While the award-winning beer may lure you in, you’ll stay for the mouthwatering food at Griffin Claw Brewing Company in Birmingham.

The story for this place actually begins at another restaurant, Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham. Norm and Bonnie LePage started brewing beer in the basement of their restaurant and selling it upstairs. Then on a whim, the head brewer sent the beer to the World Beer Cup competition and Norm’s IPA took home gold, while Bonnie’s Imperial IPA took home silver. People flocked to the restaurant just to get a taste of the award-winning beers, so they decided to open a full-scale brewery down the road.

In 2013, Griffin Claw Brewing Company opened at 575 South Eton Street in Birmingham. The owners wanted it to look like a German beer garden so they brought in lots of picnic tables and kept the interior industrial but colorful to give it a fun communal feel. Outside you will find firepits, picnic tables, and lots of greenery making it a popular hang-out during the summer months.

As for food, they picked dishes that went along well with their many beers. Some dishes have beer in them, like the soft pretzel with beer cheese, or anything with their BBQ sauce. Hearty sandwiches like their 1/2 pound Bronco Burger and the spicy Not Pop-Eye’s Chicken Sandwich are great for soaking up the beer. However, if you want to keep things lighter you can always enjoy their southwest salad with roasted corn, pico de gallo, black beans and avocados, or their Brussel Sprout salad with fried brussels and chickpeas on a bed of arugula with blue cheese and tart dried cherries.

As for beer, they are changing things up regularly, always experimenting and adding new brews to the menu. They have about 16-18 beers on tap and 6-8 ciders, and have also added spirits and hop water to their repertoire.

For a longer look at the menu watch the video above.