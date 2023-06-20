Do you plan on bringing your pet to the office?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Live in the D – Take Your Dog To Work Day is this Friday and Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane is here to let host Tati Amare and guest host Blaine Fowler know how to make this day enjoyable. First, Chrisman reminded pet owners, “We are responsible for them, and we are responsible for making it a positive interaction for all the people we come across.”

She emphasized how it was important to talk to your other coworkers to see who’s bringing their pet, and to see what their pets’ personalities are like. When it comes to treats, she made note that each pet should get a treat away from other dogs, to avoid any chaos. She also encouraged remote pet owners to send pictures of your pets in a work-chat to help connect with your coworkers.

Chrisman also introduced host Tati Amare and guest host Blaine Fowler to our Pet of the Week Carlos. Carlos is a guinea pig who needs a family that will let him roam around and hang out with the family. Chrisman said, “Fat guinea pigs are sad guinea pigs,” so it is important to make sure Carlos will get some time to run around and exercise outside of his cage.

Carlo’s adoption fees are covered by the Mike Morse Law firm. To hear some good news about last week’s Pet of the Week check out the video above.