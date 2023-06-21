Do you ever wonder... what the animals do at night?

Live in the D – The Detroit Zoo is having their biggest event of the year, “Sunset at the Zoo.” Host Tati Amare and guest host Blaine Fowler spoke with Megan Gregg, Senior Events Manager with the Detroit Zoological Society, and Marissa Ratzenberger, Events Supervisor with the Detroit Zoological Society, to hear more about what this night entails.

The “Sunset at the Zoo” is an adult-only night to be able to stroll the zoo and enjoy wine, try one of more than 40 food trucks, listen to live entertainment, and a silent auction. A new addition this year is conservation stations. There will be 5 different stations around the zoo which Ratzenberger explained is, “A away for us to share what we do as an organization and what our partners around the world do.”

This event is to help support the Zoo’s daily operations and The Day at the Zoo program, which is an education initiative that helps bring in students and families who would not normally be able to come to the zoo.

To hear about some of the silent auction items and where to buy tickets check out the video above.