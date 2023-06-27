Are your pets ready for the Fourth?

Live in the D – With the Fourth of July comes fireworks. It is important to prepare for your pets, so they can feel safe and enjoy their weekend too. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Beth to let everyone know how to keep their pets safe over the weekend.

Chrisman’s first word of advice is to make sure your pets have a quiet space to go, especially if they are scared of fireworks. It is also important, if your pets are extra nervous, that they have anxiety medication, or, if they take medicine, to refill their prescriptions. If you are travelling and bringing your pets along, it is important to have their medical records in case something happens. Chrisman said, “Shelters across the country see an uptick in animals coming in following the Fourth.” She also said we need to make sure that all doors and windows are closed so they pets don’t get out.

Chrisman also brought our Pet of the Week “Freeze Tag” who Chrisman says, “does not understand that freeze means stop.” Freeze Tag is a kitten who needs a home with lots of activity and toys, with a possible fury friend.

As always, Freeze Tag’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law firm. To see Freeze Tag in action, check out the video above.