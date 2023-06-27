What to consider when designing a new deck

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

From our patios to our porches, the outside areas around our home turn into our summer sanctuaries whenever we set foot outside.

With that in mind, why not step things up with new design options that can take those spaces to the next level?

We spoke to Lee Waeyeart with Lumberjack Home Building Center to learn more about what you should consider when designing a new deck. Here is what he had to say:

1) The Color -- With the new composite materials like Trex decking, the color options are basically limitless.

2) The Railing -- The railing can completely change the look of a deck. If you want to go more modern, consider a black minimalist rod rail design with horizontal rods. If you want the railing to blend into the surrounding landscape, try out the mesh railing with thin metal crisscrossing between the banisters.

3) The Tech -- No longer is wood the only option. You now have a variety of materials to choose from when it comes to building a deck. While some composites are known to retain heat in the summer months, the new Trex Lineage is specifically designed to stay cool despite the heat. Always see what is new and if you think it will improve your deck.

