Cheers to ice cream

Live in the D – We have all seen beer and wine flights, but now “Momma’s Dessert Bar” in Shelby Township is adding ice cream flights to the list. Host Tati Amare and guest host Beth spoke with Valerie Berezik known as “Momma” to hear about all the different options Momma’s Dessert Bar has to offer.

The ice cream shoppe is just a few doors down from their families pizzaria where “Momma” was making a “dessert of the week.” When the space opened up for the ice cream shop “Momma” said, “What a great way to transition and put some of my homemade desserts together with some ice cream creations.”

“Momma’s Dessert Bar” has more than 24 flavors to choose from including gluten free and vegan options. When creating a flight, you can choose up to 4 options and “Momma” does the rest, adding toppings to compliment each flavor. Each dessert at the ice cream shop is served in different bar glasses going with the name “Momma’s Dessert Bar.”

To see “Momma” create an ice cream flight and more of their dessert options check out the video above.