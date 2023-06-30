Behind the music of Detroit artist, ‘Voice’ contestant Beth

Her full name is Beth Griffith-Manley, but you might know her simply as “Beth”. She has a powerful singing voice that earned her national attention on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” and beyond.

While appearing as a guest host on “Live In The D”, Beth opened up about her music and the process of creating it. Beth explained that she co-writes a lot of her music. Her sophomore album “Get To Know Me” dropped in September of 2022. It debuted at number one on Amazon’s Hot New Releases, the singer said. “Get To Know Me” is an independent project that Beth’s team put out. When you are independent you have more of what you want to do and how you want to do it, she explained.

Watch the video above to see Beth perform her song “Let Me Be”.