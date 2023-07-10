Feel the rhythm of jazz

Live in the D – This Sunday is the 28th annual Michigan Jazz Festival. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke with board member of the festival and drummer Jeff Trudell. Trudell’s father started the festival with a few others 28 years ago. Trudell said, ”They wanted to have a festival that represented Detroit local musicians.”

The festival is free and it has 6 stages and 30 bands that will be playing throughout the day. Along with music, the festival also includes food, which is made by Schoolcraft College.

