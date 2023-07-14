Try something new at this all you can eat Korean BBQ and hot pot place

Whether you prefer to grill your meats and veggies on a Korean-style BBQ, or you like to dip them in the simmering soup of a hot pot, you can get them both at KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot in Novi.

“I recommend this place to everybody,” says Deallen Jones, a first-time customer. “If you want to eat something different, that’s what it’s about. Get away from the hamburgers and hot dogs, get something different you’ve never had before... you’ll come here, you’ll enjoy it.”

The Asian restaurant opened its doors in March of 2023 when the owner noticed there was a lack of places in Michigan to get both Korean BBQ and hot pots.

It has a very modern feel with tall ceilings, K-Pop Music Videos on the TVs, and several pieces of tech both on and built into the table. When you first sit done you will see a tablet where you will order your food, several cooking utensils like tongs and scissors for the Korean BBQ, and at each seat there will be a small induction hot plate built into the table for the hot pots. In the center of the table, you will find the Korean BBQ grill.

You are given two hours at the table and it is all you can eat! It’s $29.99 per person for dinner and $19.99 for lunch if you are choosing just one style of dining, and an extra $5 if you want both.

If you are in the mood for hot pot, you will first pick your broth. There are spicy options like the Szechuan Spicy, vegetarian options like their mushroom broth, and classic flavors like Thai Tom Yum or Japanese Miso. Next, you will order a variety of proteins and veggies to cook in your bubbling broth. You can drink the broth too, but that is not the traditional way. Once the meat and veggies are cooked, you are supposed to dip them in a sauce you mix up at their sauce bar. As you eat through your mix-ins you can keep ordering more.

The Korean BBQ works much the same way except for instead of cooking the meat and veggies in your simmering soup, you cook them on the grill in the center of the table. You will want to start off by buttering the grill, then you can add on your meats and veggies. Thinly sliced meat, like the classic marinated bulgogi beef will cook up fast while the steak and other thicker options will take a while. You will also want to make a sauce for this as well and can male them into lettuce wraps or eat them with rice or whatever else you’d like.

For the full story, watch the video above.

KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot is located at 44375 W 12 Mile Rd Unit G147 in the Fountain Walk area of Novi.