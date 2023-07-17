A Detroit artist with family roots in music

Live in the D – Keith John, also known as “Downtown Deuce”, took his two favorite passions, the Detroit Pistons and music, to create his own legacy. “Live in the D” host Tati Amare spoke with John to hear how he got his start to playing music for the Pistons.

Downtown Deuce dropped his music online and he said, “The very next day I got a call from the head DJ. Which was the head DJ for LCA for the Detroit Pistons. And, he told me he loved my record and wanted to play it at the arena.” His music was played for the Pistons for the rest of their season during their warm-ups.

Downtown Deuce has music “in his blood” with his grandfather being ‘Little Willie John.’ His hit song was “Fever” which has been re-recorded by artists like Peggy Lee, Elvis Presley, and Beyoncé. Downtown Deuce said, “It’s really in my blood. It’s all I know. I am just really happy to continue that legacy.”

To hear Downtown Deuce and Pico Stacks sing their song “Baton”, check out the video above.