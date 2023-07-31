Chill out with these cool treats in Metro Detroit

Summer treats are a must in this hot weather, and there’s a place in Rochester that’s adding some unique flair to their desserts.

Sisters Mirna Ashaka and Mina Ashaka are the owners of iChillyn Café, which offers creative dessert options, such as a taco rolled ice cream and chocoshawarma crepes. “I switched everything from savory into sweets,” Mirna explained.

Some of the other items served at the café include churros, gelato, mochi ice cream, acai bowls, smoothies, Turkish coffee, and more.

iChillyn Café is located at 107 E. 2nd Street in downtown Rochester. Watch the video above to hear more about their desserts and to see the taco rolled ice cream.