4 last minute Michigan getaways

We’re in the last month of summer before kids across Michigan head back to school. This may have you thinking about last minute vacations, but where do you go? We have some ideas to share with you that are in-state, and only a road trip away. Jill Halpin, founder of mymichiganbeach.com, made an appearance on “Live in the D”, to discuss 4 fun, quick getaways in Michigan. We broke them down for you below.

1-Munising: Six hours North of Detroit, located on a bay along the Lake Superior coast. It’s the gateway to the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. It’s a beautiful place with lots to do on the water and land, including hiking, biking, and glass bottom boat tours. There’s many options for lodging, hotels, big and small, and camping.

2- Rogers City: Located up north along the Lake Huron coastline, between Alpena and Mackinac. It features Aqua Blue water, beautiful parks, public beaches, and a really cute downtown. It’s a walkable city with bakeries, and a cool toy store.

3- Cadillac- Located north and west it’s a charming, four seasons resort town on two lakes. Features include hiking, biking, golf, trails, and lots of public beach. It has a walkable downtown with historic buildings and boutiques, restaurants and cafe’s.

4- Harbor Country- Located three hours West of Detroit it is considered the “Hamptons” of the Midwest. It features 7 different towns located along the Lake Michigan corridor including, New Buffalo, famous for it’s “Singing Sand,” because it squeaks when you walk on it. Towns also feature, public beaches, small dunes, unique antiques and more.

The trips are recommended by mymichiganbeach.com, to see the full interview, click the video above.