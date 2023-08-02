Glass art you have to see to believe

There’s a show happening in Royal Oak that has brought artists from across the world. It’s called the “International Glass Exhibition,” and it’s happening at Habatat Detroit. Co-owner of Habatat Detroit, Corey Hampson, stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about the unique event. He also brought in a few art pieces, that looked very realistic.

“This is all made from glass,” Hampson said as he described some of the art pieces on display. It’s hard to believe the works of art are all made from glass, due to the uniqueness of each piece. One resembled a mini harp, that at first glance appears to be made of wood, as well a walrus that looks like a clay figure. Hampson said the pieces are made from glass blowing, and torch making, using oxygen and propane, this method helps create the details in some of the pieces. He also talks about “powder glass.” The exhibition at Habatat Detroit goes till the end of the summer.

