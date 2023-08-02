How to give your skin a healthy summer glow

We are in the height of summer, and while our days may be filled with trips on the boat and backyard BBQs, one thing that should be on our minds is summer skin care. It goes beyond just sunscreen, though that’s important too, so we spoke with Kathleen London, owner of London Beauty in Ann Arbor and Brighton, to get her advice on how to make your skin look radiant all summer long.

She broke it down into two main components: hydration and SPF. Hydration means everything from making sure you drink enough water to the products you put on your face.

Hyaluronic Acid is a popular ingredient to see advertised in skin care to help keep your skin hydrated, but that is one of many humectants that can be found on the market. Humectants are substances that help lock the moisture in your skin. Some examples include prickly pear, glycerin, and the aforementioned Hyaluronic Acid.

Emollients, on the other hand, add moisture to your skin. Some examples of emollients include cremes and oils and things like shea butter which are meant to moisturize the skin.

London says, generally speaking, the younger or more oily your skin is, the more you should focus on humectants in your skincare, whereas as you age, or if your skin is dry, you will want both humectants and emollients to be in your regular routine.

As for SPFs, her biggest piece of advice is just to where it! According to London, whether your sunscreen is minerally or chemically based it doesn’t really matter, it is more important that you put it on in the morning and reapply throughout the day as needed. If you are out on the boat or in the sun, it is best to reapply every two hours.

Speaking of boating and having fun in the sun, summertime is often busy, and marinating your normal skincare routine can be difficult. London says the minimum you should focus on is applying sunscreen in the morning and washing your face and applying your moisturizers or oils at night.

Another tip of London’s was to invest in seasonal facials if your budget allows. As she put it, your esthetician is your skin’s BFF. They can help teach you about your skin and guide you on what you should do for daily maintenance all while helping you to relax and enjoy some me time.

For the full interview, watch the video above.

London Beauty is located at 306 S Main Street in Ann Arbor, and at 424 W Main Street in Brighton.