The Eminem method to eat Mom’s Spaghetti

We all know the lyrics, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” “Lose Yourself” is one of Eminem’s biggest songs and those lyrics inspired him to open up his own restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti.

The Detroit-born rapper contacted the local restaurant group, Union Joints (known for favorites like Vinsetta Garage, Gran Castor, and the Clarkston Union), to help him bring his vision to life.

“We got lucky,” says Curt Catallo, Co-Owner of Union Joints. “Back in 2017 when they were looking to do a pop-up for the revival release at the shelter, Paul Rosenburg, his manager, tagged us, and Eminem was a great customer of Union Joints, and they went with a local joint like us instead of anybody because they could have gone to anybody.”

It’s a delicious partnership for both involved as they took the pop-up to Coachella, London, New York, and the Super Bowl.

Mom’s Spaghetti also has a permanent home in the city on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit across from Comerica Park. With a walk-up window on the side of Union Assembly, it’s a great place to grab a bite before a game.

Marshall Mather’s worked with Union Joints to make the spaghetti that was nostalgic for him.

“I would describe the spaghetti as leftovers the first time you have them,” says Catallo.

The signature dish, however, is the S’ghetti Sandwich, which Eminem had frequently as a kid. It features two slices of garlic toast with mozzarella cheese, spaghetti, and a dab of sauce on top. If you want to try it using Marshall Mather’s way, you have to dip the sandwich into more sauce before taking a bite. It makes for a messy bite that could definitely get on your sweater, but it’s not as strange as it may first seem. Essentially, it is like eating your garlic bread in the same bite as your spaghetti, and who doesn’t enjoy that?

Mom’s Spaghetti is located at 2131 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201.