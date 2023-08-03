Summer shopping is changing

Live in the D – The warm weather is still here but it’s time to start preparing for the colder months. Since fall clothes have taken over stores, Jon Jordan is here to help adjust your looks for the upcoming fall breeze.

Jordan brought in four models to showcase some transitional looks. The first look was worn by Deni Reid and she wore a short leather skirt with a white oxford coat and a blazer. Jordan said, “Its kitschy but it’s kind of classic.” His second model, Ted Schwartz, wore a classic Navy blazer and khakis pants. Jordan said, “If you are out on the town, you will turn heads, or wear it if you interview for a job.”

All of the models wore designer clothes, but on a budget. To see more of the looks and hear about the event selling designer items for 75% off check out the video above.