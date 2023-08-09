You voted this spot as the best coffee shop

Live in the D – Deer Camp Coffee Roasting Company & Outfitters is a woman-owned coffee shop in Sterling Heights bringing the outdoors into the store and to your tastebuds. Husband and wife team Julie and Anthony Majewski joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Brooklyn Queen to show off the taste of their winning coffee.

It all started with a “good coffee romance” as Amare said. Julie said, “We took the love that we had, and the outdoors, and together we made Deer Camp coffee.”

The shop features Michigan-made products including Great Lakes chips, Freak ‘n Pickles and more. They also sell wild-game, meats, cheeses and chocolates that can be shipped anywhere.

Customers are able to taste test new flavors in their shop in Sterling Heights. They roast in house with pumpkin spice staying year-round. They also have other unique flavors including cannoli, smore’s, Michigan-cherry and much more.

To see more of their coffee options, check out the video above.