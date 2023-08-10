Soaps that will have you smelling scent-sational

Live in the D – Usually soap is colorless and boring, but now you can add color and designs to your cleansing routine. Julia Mae McGibbon’s, of Mae’s Body Scrubs, showed off some of her creations to ‘Live in the D’ host Tati Amare and guest host Brooklyn Queen.

McGibbon’s brought in a ‘Fruit Loop’ body scrub which she piped on air. After the container is full she adds some glitter and a ‘fruit’ soap topper. McGibbon’s said, “3 in 1 product, they exfoliate, they cleanse, they foam up like a normal soap and they add moisture.

She also brought in one of her soaps which is a papaya and vanilla blend. McGibbon’s said, “soaps are my first crafty love.” She demonstrated how she cuts the soap, and it revealed what she called, “a little landscape.”

Mae’s Body Blends also has wax melts as well. She suggested mixing more than one fragrance together to make your own blend.

To see “the landscape” that was revealed on the bar of soap check out the video above.