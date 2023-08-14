A Detroit artist’s biggest project yet

Live in the D – It’s always fun to hear about music artists’ journeys and we got to check in with Detroit artist Christian Ohly. “Live in the D” host Tati Amare spoke with Ohly to hear about his latest project an album titled “Miracle.”

His new album includes all different kinds of genres including punk, folk, acoustic, and jazz. His new album can be streamed but you can also check it out on vinyl.

Amare asked how Ohly has progressed over the years, and he said, “The songs, some of them are close to 4 years old, and it’s like the biggest project in my career.”

To hear about his album release event, and hear his song “Pistons”, check out the video above.