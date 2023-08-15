Cheers to this Detroit restaurant on an exciting milestone

A popular restaurant right in the heart of Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit is marking their 8th anniversary and they want the community to be a part of the celebration. Central Kitchen and Bar serves up food and drinks, and is best known for serving up a cool vibe, said General Manager Kristy Cook. “We’re known for our staff and our music, that’s the biggest compliment we get,” she said.

Cook stopped by “Live in the D” to chat about how the restaurant is doing, and how they’re celebrating this milestone. “We have some give-a-ways on Wednesday, and throw back Thursdays. We’re going back to some old recipes some guests miss,” she said.

Cook said they will also have a DJ on Friday night, and have some celebratory desserts. On Saturday, they will have champagne toasts throughout the day, and on Sunday, a Disco Brunch will round out the festivities.

To see the entire interview, and for more information about Central Kitchen and Bar, click the video above.