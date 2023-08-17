Celebrating African culture with Afro Beats

Live in the D – The biggest festival in the world is coming to Detroit this weekend. Afro Nation is a festival celebrating African culture through Afro Beats. SMADE and Joshusa Koram, who are co-founders of the festival, came to share with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jessica Care More what Afro Nation is all about.

Koram said, “Afro Beats and Afro Nation is literally a global expression of African Culture.” The festival will feature artists including Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Davido, P-Square and more. The festival doesn’t only include music. SMADE added, “It’s also a celebration of our music, food and fashion.”

If you get tired from the festival or just want to try some African Cuisine, there is a food Pop-up taking place at Eastern Market from midnight to 4 a.m. Eradajere Oleita is the Midnight Eatery curator, and she wants festival goers to experience more of Detroit. She said, “also making sure that we are talking about African Culture and trying to create that cross continental connection.”

For more information on Afro Nation and The Midnight Eatery event check out the video above.