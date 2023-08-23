Check out this art created from strings and things

Art can be made out of all different types of materials, and a local woman is proving just that.

Kara Gheldof creates unique pieces of art using strings, nails, and wooden boards. Some of Gheldof’s art features Michigan-centric designs, including in the shape of the Spirit of Detroit and the numbers “313″. Her other creations vary from being Fall-themed, holiday-themed, and beyond. Gheldof also offers custom string art.

Gheldof explained that she starts by cutting, sanding and staining wooden boards. Then she finds patterns that she likes and places them on top of the board. This helps her map out where to hammer the nails into the wood. Next, she wraps strings around the nails to add a colorful touch. It takes Gheldof anywhere from ten minutes to a few hours to create each piece of artwork, depending on the design.

Watch the video above to see Gheldof’s string art for yourself.