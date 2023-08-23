Experience a taste of Greece in Metro Detroit

You don’t have to go far to enjoy the flavors of delicious Greek food. Instead, you can just head to Plymouth for A Taste of Greece Festival, which will be held August 24th through August 27th.

The festival has been running for nearly two decades and highlights faith, culture, and community, explained food service manager Louis Poulos.

Food is a special aspect of Greek culture, and it’s also a big part of the Taste of the festival. While appearing on “Live In The D”, Poulos highlighted a variety of dishes, including Pastitsio, which he described as a Greek lasagna. He also showcased the popular dessert baklava and Dolmathes, which are stuffed grape leaves.

Aside from the food, there will also be a variety of other entertainment at the event. Festival attendees can partake in church tours, check out the market area for shopping, and experience lots of music and dancing.

A Taste of Greece runs Thursday, August 24th through Sunday, August 27th at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church located at 39851 West Five Mile Road in Plymouth.

Watch the video above to hear more about the festival.