Carnival, dragons, and shopping! There’s lots to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

As the summer continues to wind down, events around Metro Detroit continue to roll on.

There’s plenty to do this weekend, including a big celebration in Warren. The city is having a birthday bash! The annual event includes a midway with carnival rides, live music, entertainment, and kids’ activities -- including a petting farm. There will also be a beer tent, fireworks on Friday night, and much more. Festivities run Thursday through Saturday at the Warren City Square.

Now over to Lake Orion for “Dragon on the Lake.” The event includes water and land activities like, live music, chalk art challenges, and sand artists. There will also be a jet ski stunt show. On Friday there is a lighted boat parade with unique Dragon-themed decorated boats. The event runs Thursday through Sunday in Downtown Lake Orion.

If you’re looking for some end-of-the-summer shopping deals, head to Midtown Detroit. The 6th annual North Cass Detroit summer sidewalk sale is happening Saturday. The event will feature live music, food, games, and shopping from a variety of local businesses. The event goes 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the area of Cass and Canfield.