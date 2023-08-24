Helping older adults eat healthier

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s common to hear parents telling their kids to eat their fruits and veggies, but making healthy food choices is also key for older or aging adults. It can be difficult to navigate eating healthier, but it can make a world of difference.

Morgan Buchko, the Vice President of Community Partnerships with CCA Health Michigan appeared on “Live In The D” to share from helpful advice.

Buchko started by explaining why it’s critical for older adults to eat healthy. She said as you age, unhealthy diets can take a great toll. She also said also at an increased risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease and Diabetes. She said it can impact your quality of life.

So, what does that mean you should be eating? Buchko highlighted items like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, non-starchy grains and lean proteins. CCA Health Michigan also shares personalized advice.

Another piece of advice Buchko shared was to try to make meals that you can make in big batches to help you save time and money. She also said not to go shopping hungry.

Watch the video above or click here to learn more.