Live In The D

You can create stuffed animals at your next party

Family business offers customized stuff animal experience

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

It’s no secret stuffed animals are a thing for kids, but how about adults too? Now you can take your parties to the next level by letting kids and parents create customized stuffed animals of their own.

Stuff N Stitch is a family business that brings the stuffing party to you. Owner Ann Arabo said the concept came to life when her family wanted to have something different at her son’s First Communion celebration.

They thought of having a station where guests could build their own stuffed animals. After that, time and research led to the creation of Stuff N Stitch.

Stuff N Stitch brings their stuffing machine to customers’ parties, along with a variety of toys waiting to be stuffed. Guests get to pick a stuffed animal, and then use the stuffing machine to bring their stuffed animals to life. The toys can also be stuffed by hand.

Watch the video above to see the stuffing machine in action on the set of “Live In The D”.

