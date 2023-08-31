Beef up your sandwich experience with this creation

Are you ready to take your steak game up a notch when you fire up the grill this Labor Day weekend?
Chef Michael Ollier with the Certified Angus Beef brand shared an idea for creating a sweet and spicy sandwich.
The chef started with thin sliced sirloin tips that he added some heat and sweet to with a marinade. The marinade ingredients include peppers, achiote, adobo, cumin, Mexican oregano with sweet pineapple juice and orange juice. Ollier explained that fruit and steak is a nod to a traditional el pastor and that the sweetness of pineapple adds a balance to the heat.
Next, Ollier put the marinated slices on the grill with high heat to get a good sear. After the meat is cooked, he recommends letting the beef rest before slicing it up and putting in a sandwich toppings like green onions.
Watch the video above to see Ollier’s sandwich.