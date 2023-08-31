Beef up your sandwich experience with this creation

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you ready to take your steak game up a notch when you fire up the grill this Labor Day weekend?

Chef Michael Ollier with the Certified Angus Beef brand shared an idea for creating a sweet and spicy sandwich.

The chef started with thin sliced sirloin tips that he added some heat and sweet to with a marinade. The marinade ingredients include peppers, achiote, adobo, cumin, Mexican oregano with sweet pineapple juice and orange juice. Ollier explained that fruit and steak is a nod to a traditional el pastor and that the sweetness of pineapple adds a balance to the heat.

Next, Ollier put the marinated slices on the grill with high heat to get a good sear. After the meat is cooked, he recommends letting the beef rest before slicing it up and putting in a sandwich toppings like green onions.

Watch the video above to see Ollier’s sandwich.