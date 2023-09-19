Artist’s out-of-the box concept will have your head spinning

Art is all about channeling your creativity, and a local artist is taking things to the next level with his unique concept that has you seeing something different depending on how you look at each piece of his art.

Craig Linderman creates “turnable” artwork that’s designed to be hung on a spinning mechanism. When you first look at the piece, you’ll see one design. However, new designs become visible when you spin the artwork. Linderman said he started with two-sided designs, then moved to three-sided designs, and now he even has four-sided artwork. One specific design shows a woman looking over her shoulder, but then you spin it 90 degrees and see a camel looking to the right. When you spin it another 90 degrees, you’ll see a bear looking to the left. After spinning it a final time, you see a landscape with a house on a hill. All of those designs are incorporated into one print.

Linderman explained that creating this art takes a lot of trial and error. It can take weeks to draw the artwork, but months to plan the designs.

Linderman will be showcasing his turnable artwork at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair from September 22nd through September 24th. Watch the video above to see some of his designs.