Turning messy paint into works of art

It’s a cool place that opened in August 2023, and the co-owner of Hawaii Fluid Art in Rochester Hills says you don’t have to be an artist to create something beautiful there.

“You really can’t mess up. It becomes a masterpiece because you are the artist,” co-owner Colleen Gaglio said, describing the activities they offer, and they have something for just about everyone. “This is a combination of an art gallery, as well as an active art studio. Everyday we offer classes, you can come at any age, it could be 2 or 3 years old, all the way up to 90 years old,” she said.

“Live in the D” Reporter April Morton stopped by and put her inner artist skills to the test. Click the video above to see some of the artwork created at Hawaii Fluid Art.