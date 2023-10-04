Take a spooky stroll in Canterbury Village

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Halloween is just about 4 weeks away, but you have a chance to get into the spirit of things all month long. Canterbury Village is hosting their annual Halloween Stroll event which is kicking off this weekend!

Hosts Tati Amare and Mike Bonner spoke to the Owner, Keith Aldridge, and one of the characters you can meet on the stroll, the evil Disney Villain, Maleficent.

Over 30 actors will be dressing up to partake in the event, making it that much more exciting for the kids as they can meet some of their favorite characters like Harry Potter, the Sanderson Sisters, or Wednesday Addams. Kids and adults alike are asked to dress up and have fun on the stroll. What makes this stroll different from others is that all the shops will be open as well, so you can browse while taking your spooky stroll.

It starts Friday, Oct. 6th, and continues every weekend through the end of the month. It lasts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Something new this year, for 6 nights only, is their Haunted Village, which opens at 10 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 20-21, and 27-28. The lights go down, and the scare factor goes up for this event.

For more information, watch the full video above, and click or tap here to buy tickets.