This might be the cutest yoga trend we’ve seen yet!

Yoga has gotten more and more popular over the years with many adding their own twist to it. From trap yoga to goat yoga, we’ve seen it all, but this may be the cutest yet, and it is unique to Michigan. In fact, if you wanted to do this before, you had to travel out of state.

We are talking about puppy yoga!

This is something that Sharada Sharp and Katie Schuur, two local High School Art Teachers, brought to Metro Detroit after a weekend trip to Toronto. The pair founded Pawsitive Stretch and Rescue Puppy Yoga, where you can do yoga with playful pups all around you.

“Lots of snuggling going on,” says Shuur.

The idea is the puppies add joy and some extra relaxation to your yoga practice while teaching the pups how to socialize.

The puppies that are a part of the program are all searching for their forever homes. Three puppies joined them for a demonstration today on the show, and they are being fostered in partnership with Last Day Dog Rescue.

Watch the video above to see how it works.

For more information on classes, upcoming events, and the available dogs, check out the Pawsitive Stretch website.