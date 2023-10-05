3 places to take a stroll with your dog

It’s the first week of October, meaning it is National Walk Your Dog Week! With all this nice weather we’ve been having it’s a great time to get outdoors for a stroll with your pooch.

We spoke to Liz Blondy, the owner of Canine to Five, a doggy daycare in Detroit, Ferndale, and Commerce Township, to get her advice on some of the best places to go for a walk. Here is what she said:

1) Dequinder Cut in Detroit -It has lots of cool street art to look at and is generally not too busy. Plus, you can always stop by Eastern Market.

2) Lakeshore Drive in Grosse Pointe - Here you can enjoy beautiful views of the water as you walk with your pup.

3) Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit - While a cemetery may seem like an odd choice, she says it is beautiful and quiet, perfect for a dog that doesn’t do well near other dogs or people.

If you are having issues walking your dog, watch the video above for more of her advice.

The original Canine to Five location is at 3443 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201.